Kenin to face Wang in Acapulco final

By Opta
Sofia Kenin
American fifth seed Sofia Kenin beat Bianca Andreescu in the semifinal, while Wang Yafan stunned Donna Vekic.

Acapulco, March 2: Sofia Kenin and Wang Yafan will go head-to-head in the WTA Mexican Open final following their respective wins.

American fifth seed Kenin was too good for teenager Bianca Andreescu 6-4 3-6 7-5 in Acapulco on Friday.

Canadian 18-year-old Andreescu led 3-0 to start the first set but she lost five successive games as Kenin hit the front.

Kenin – winner of the Hobart International this year – was pegged back by Andreescu in the second set but the 20-year-old was not to be denied in the third.

Standing in the way of Kenin and a second WTA title is Wang, who came back to stun third seed Donna Vekic in the semis.

China's Wang advanced to her first WTA-level final thanks to a rallying 2-6 6-3 6-1 victory against Vekic earlier on Friday.

Wang broke eight times as she prevailed after almost two hours on court with the Croatian.

"It was a tough match," Wang told reporters post-match. "I tried to fight for every point."

Meanwhile, at the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells, Zarina Diyas, Jennifer Brady, Viktorija Golubic and Qiang Wang advanced to the semi-final.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
