Azarenka bows out, Vekic in form

Playing in her first quarterfinal of the year, Azarenka went down to American fifth seed Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 on Thursday.

Kenin served 13 double faults, but she managed to break eight times to battle through in two hours, 32 minutes.

Enjoying a blistering start to the year, including winning her maiden WTA Tour title in Hobart, Kenin, 20, will next face Bianca Andreescu.

Canadian teenager Andreescu upstaged seventh seed Zheng Saisai 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

The other semifinal will be between Croatian third seed Vekic and Wang Yafan.

Vekic is yet to drop a set at the WTA International event and her form continued with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Johanna Konta.

Wang has also cruised through and had no problems getting past qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4.

At the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells, Kristyna Pliskova, Zarina Diyas and Wang Qiang moved into the quarterfinals.