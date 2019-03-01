English

Azarenka bows out, Vekic in form

By
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka went down to Sofia Kenin in a tight Mexican Open quarterfinal.

Acapulco, March 1: Victoria Azarenka was edged in the WTA Mexican Open quarterfinals, while Donna Vekic continued to shine in Acapulco.

Playing in her first quarterfinal of the year, Azarenka went down to American fifth seed Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 on Thursday.

Kenin served 13 double faults, but she managed to break eight times to battle through in two hours, 32 minutes.

Enjoying a blistering start to the year, including winning her maiden WTA Tour title in Hobart, Kenin, 20, will next face Bianca Andreescu.

Canadian teenager Andreescu upstaged seventh seed Zheng Saisai 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

The other semifinal will be between Croatian third seed Vekic and Wang Yafan.

Vekic is yet to drop a set at the WTA International event and her form continued with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Johanna Konta.

Wang has also cruised through and had no problems getting past qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4.

At the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells, Kristyna Pliskova, Zarina Diyas and Wang Qiang moved into the quarterfinals.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
