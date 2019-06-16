English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bertens makes first grass final on home soil

By Opta
Kiki Bertens triumphed 6-4 6-4 to reach her first WTA Tour final
Kiki Bertens triumphed 6-4 6-4 to reach her first WTA Tour final

Rosmalen, June 16: Kiki Bertens reached her first WTA Tour final on grass with a straight-sets victory over Elena Rybakina at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships on Saturday (June 15).

World number four Bertens triumphed 6-4 6-4 to reach the showpiece without dropping a set on home soil and Alison Riske is up next for the Dutchwoman.

Bertens secured a break in Rybakina's opening service game but found herself 3-2 down at the end of game five after the Kazakh got back on serve and then held to love.

However, Bertens stepped up her game and eased to the first set, before surviving a wobble when she was broken to love in her first chance to serve out the match.

Riske reached the final courtesy of a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

The American fell 3-1 behind in the third-set tie-break but won the last five points of the match to set up a meeting with Bertens.

In Nottingham, Donna Vekic reeled off 12 straight games to complete a 5-7 6-0 6-0 victory over Tatjana Maria.

Vekic appears set to face top seed Caroline Garcia in the final, with the Frenchwoman serving with a 4-6 6-3 4-3 lead over Jennifer Brady when play was suspended due to persistent rain.

More KIKI BERTENS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 22 - June 16 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue