English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bertens and Teichmann to meet in Palermo final

By Opta
Kiki Bertens overcame Paula Badosa to reach Palermo Open final
Kiki Bertens overcame Paula Badosa to reach Palermo Open final

Palermo, July 28: Kiki Bertens will face Jil Teichmann in the Palermo International final after the top seed overcame Paula Badosa in straight sets on Saturday (July 27).

The world number five, bidding to win a third title of the year, moved into the championship match with a 6-1 7-5 defeat of the unseeded Spaniard.

Bertens needed eight match points to end Badosa's resistance, advancing despite a first-serve percentage of only 49.

The Dutchwoman broke twice in a one-sided first set and three times in the second, failing to consolidate on two occasions as she made hard work of sending the 119-ranked Badosa packing.

Teichmann, the eighth seed, coasted to a 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Liudmila Samsonova.

The world number 82 won her maiden WTA title in Prague in May and will need to pull off a big upset to double her tally.

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova will face the unheralded Katarzyna Kawa in the inaugural Baltic Open final.

Latvian Sevastova saw off Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2 in her homeland and will be a resounding favourite to beat WTA main-draw debutant Kawa, who got past Bernarda Pera 6-2 6-3 in Jurmala.

More KIKI BERTENS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue