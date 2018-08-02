English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Serena slayer Konta cruises into quarters, Muguruza withdraws

Posted By: OPTA
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta cruised past Sofia Kenin

Washington, August 2: Johanna Konta followed up her stunning win over Serena Williams with a straight-sets victory against Sofia Kenin en route to the Silicon Valley Classic quarter-finals.

Konta handed former world number one and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams the worst defeat of her illustrious career (6-1, 6-0) in San Jose on Tuesday.

And the British number one backed that up on Wednesday – Konta cruised past Kenin 6-1 6-4 at the WTA International tournament.

"I kind of approached today as a separate challenge," said Konta, who tallied 20 winners and nine aces after 70 minutes on court. "I just played the challenge of the day and the opponent that I had, and really just tried to do the best that I can with that."

Next up for Konta is fourth seed Elise Mertens, who made light work of American wildcard Ashley Kratzer 6-2 6-0.

Top seed Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, was forced to withdraw ahead of her second-round match midweek.

Muguruza was scheduled to face Victoria Azarenka but the two-time major winner succumbed to a right arm injury.

"I've been feeling some pain in my right arm for a couple of days and realised I am not ready to play the match, so hopefully I can recover for the next tournaments," Muguruza said in a statement.

"The facilities in San Jose are very nice, especially the courts. This is a tournament I always play at the start of the US Open Series so I hope to come back and see all my fans next year."

Lucky loser Anna Blinkova replaced Muguruza in the draw but the Russian was no match for two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka, who eased to a 6-1 6-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Danielle Collins outlasted Vera Lapko 6-1 3-6 6-1 for a spot in the last eight.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue