KSLTA-ATF Junior Tour 22: Levin, Maaya live up to top billing in Under 14 tournament

In the battle between the top two seeds, Levin beat Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-2 in the boys' final, while Maaya got it past fourth-seed Diya Ramesh 6-4, 6-1 in the girls' title clash.

Later, it was a sweet double for Maaya, who teamed up with Sniggdha Ruhil to get past Aleena Farid and Aradhyaa Verma duo 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in the doubles final which was decided on super tie-breaker.

Maaya, the defending Under-14 clay and U-16 hard-court champion, completely dominated against giant-killer Diya, who had stunned second-seeded Haritha Shree Venkatesh in the semifinals.

The 13-year-old, who has been given a special invite by the Australian Open organisers to compete in a U14 event in Melbourne that will be held along the sidelines of the season's first Grand Slam, excelled with her baseline game.

The talented girl from Coimbatore has been very impressive this year winning 16 titles (singles and doubles).

"Hitting the ball hard.. that has been the secret of my success. I'm happy to win the title here and quite excited to go to Australia," said Maaya, who trains under Manoj Kumar at Pro Service Tennis Academy.

Meanwhile, Levin too impressed with his hard-hitting prowess in the boys' final which was a one-sided affair.

However, there was no double delight for Levin as the Tirunelveli boy and his partner Showrya lost 4-6, 0-6 to the second-seeded pair of Rudra Batham and Prakaash Sarran in the doubles final.

Results of all final(prefix denotes seeding)

Singles

Boys

(1) Levin Safoor Mydeen def (2) Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-2.

Girls

(1) Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi def (4) Diya Ramesh 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Boys

(2) Rudra Batham/Prakaash Sarran def (1) Levin Safoor Mydeen/Showrya Samala 6-4, 6-0

Girls

(3) Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi/ Sniggdha Ruhil def (2) Aleena Farid/Aradhyaa Verma 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 (super tie-breaker).

