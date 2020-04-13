Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant & LeBron James with new tattoo

Tennis star Kyrgios was visibly upset by January's tragic passing of Bryant during the Australian Open, where he wore a Lakers jersey adorned with the famous number eight prior to his clash with Rafael Nadal.

An emotional Kyrgios also fought back tears after five-time NBA champion Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Giannis died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.

The ATP and WTA Tours are on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic and world number 40 Kyrgios - an avid basketball fan and Boston Celtics supporter - used his spare time to get some striking ink.

Kyrgios showed off his new left arm tattoo via Instagram on Monday (April 13) - the body artwork featuring portraits of Bryant and Lakers superstar James.