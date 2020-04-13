Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant & LeBron James with new tattoo

Melbourne, April 13: Nick Kyrgios unveiled a new tattoo sleeve, honouring Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant while also featuring LeBron James.
Tennis star Kyrgios was visibly upset by January's tragic passing of Bryant during the Australian Open, where he wore a Lakers jersey adorned with the famous number eight prior to his clash with Rafael Nadal.
An emotional Kyrgios also fought back tears after five-time NBA champion Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Giannis died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.
The ATP and WTA Tours are on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic and world number 40 Kyrgios - an avid basketball fan and Boston Celtics supporter - used his spare time to get some striking ink.
Kyrgios showed off his new left arm tattoo via Instagram on Monday (April 13) - the body artwork featuring portraits of Bryant and Lakers superstar James.
Kobe and the king with me forever & some Jordan 1’s 💉 @dseeart
