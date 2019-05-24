ATP adds Federer-backed Laver Cup to calendar

Inspired by golf's Ryder Cup, the annual event, which will take place in Geneva in 2019, started in 2017 and is backed by Roger Federer's management company TEAM8.

Team Europe and Team World face off against each other, with the Europeans having triumphed in the two editions so far.

"As I come closer to the end of my playing career, it's wonderful to know that the Laver Cup will be part of the Tour that I've dedicated more than 20 years of my life to," Federer stated in a press release.

"This partnership is a wonderful example of how the tennis family can unite to promote and grow the sport we all love."

The Laver Cup's ability to draw a global audience also played a part in the decision to add it to the Tour's calendar, according to ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode.

"The Laver Cup has struck a chord with fans worldwide in a very short time," said Kermode.

"It's been great to see the passionate participation of the players and the response from the fans at the sold-out events in Prague and Chicago.

"This event has great potential to reach new fans around the world, and all of us at the ATP are excited to include the Laver Cup as an official part of the ATP Tour calendar and have it featured alongside other tournaments on all our platforms."