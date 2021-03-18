Fernandez cruises into Monterrey QFs, Sorribes Tormo benefits from walkover

Fernandez cruised into the last eight of the WTA International tournament on Wednesday (March 17) by defeating Slovakia's Kucova 6-1 6-4 in Mexico.

Kucova had eliminated top seed and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday (March 16), but she was no match for the 18-year-old Fernandez midweek.

Next up for Fernandez is Viktoria Kuzmova, who beat lucky loser Harriet Dart 6-4 6-3.

The Canadian with the 💫 magic touch.



🇨🇦@leylahfernandez moves on in Monterrey with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Kucova.



We pick up R16 tomorrow with @Zheng_Saisai and Ann Li in action.@Abierto_GNP | #AbiertoGNPSeguros2021 pic.twitter.com/8wJ8PqGGeM — wta (@WTA) March 18, 2021

Spanish seventh seed Sara Sorribes Tormo did not have to take to the court, benefiting from a walkover after Kaja Juvan withdrew.

Sorribes Tormo will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who outlasted Jasmine Paolini 2-6 6-2 6-2.