Fernandez cruises into Monterrey QFs, Sorribes Tormo benefits from walkover

Monterrey (Mexico), March 18: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez booked her spot in the Monterrey Open quarter-finals after easing past Kristina Kucova.
Fernandez cruised into the last eight of the WTA International tournament on Wednesday (March 17) by defeating Slovakia's Kucova 6-1 6-4 in Mexico.
Kucova had eliminated top seed and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday (March 16), but she was no match for the 18-year-old Fernandez midweek.
Next up for Fernandez is Viktoria Kuzmova, who beat lucky loser Harriet Dart 6-4 6-3.
The Canadian with the 💫 magic touch.— wta (@WTA) March 18, 2021
🇨🇦@leylahfernandez moves on in Monterrey with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Kucova.
We pick up R16 tomorrow with @Zheng_Saisai and Ann Li in action.@Abierto_GNP | #AbiertoGNPSeguros2021 pic.twitter.com/8wJ8PqGGeM
Spanish seventh seed Sara Sorribes Tormo did not have to take to the court, benefiting from a walkover after Kaja Juvan withdrew.
Sorribes Tormo will face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who outlasted Jasmine Paolini 2-6 6-2 6-2.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.