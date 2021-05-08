Madrid Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov go down fighting in quarterfinal

Bopanna and Shapovalov went down 4-6, 6-3, 5-10 to their German opponents at Caja Magica to crash out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The Indo-Canadian pair hit five aces as against their opponent's three, but they committed more double faults, which hampered their prospects.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had committed five double faults as against two by the German pair.

The Germans were also better on first serve, with a win percentage of 83 as against 79 by their opponents.

Earlier in the tournament, the unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets.

Bopanna and the 22-year-old Canadian have been teaming up regularly on the doubles tour since 2019.

Nadal loses

In the men's singles,exander Zverev recorded the biggest win on clay of his career as he stunned top seed Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, a five-time champion at this event, was a break up in the first set of his 15th quarterfinal at Caja Magica but lost 4-6, 4-6 in an hour and 44 minutes.

Nadal stunned at Madrid Open by inspired Zverev

The win was the biggest of Zverev's career on clay and confirmed his rise to second in the ATP Rankings.

While Nadal said he was largely pleased with his displays in the Spanish capital, he was at a loss to explain the manner of his defeat

Nadal: Zverev defeat very difficult to understand

"I'm leaving Madrid with an overall positive feeling, but at the same time with the ugly feeling of having played a match like this today against a great player," Nadal said in the post-match press conference.

Zverev will face Dominic Thiem in the last four after the Austrian overcame John Isner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 55 minutes.

Casper Ruud will meet Matteo Berrettini in the other last-four encounter.

(With inputs from Agencies)