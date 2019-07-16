English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cecchinato crumbles to first-round defeat at Croatia Open

By Opta
Marco Cecchinato

Umag, July 16: Marco Cecchinato was a first-round casualty at the Croatia Open as he lost to Aljaz Bedene in straight sets.

Fifth seed Cecchinato reached the semi-finals of the French Open last year but lost in the first round at Roland Garros in 2019 and was undone on the clay in Umag on Monday (July 15).

Bedene came through 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 19 minutes, the brisk nature of the contest in stark contrast to Jiri Vesely's three-hour win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

Vesely stunned Alexander Zverev en route to the third round at Wimbledon but needed a third-set tie-break to avoid the tables being turned on him by another German opponent, eventually claiming a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (7-2) win over Stebe.

Wildcard Jannik Sinner, 17, beat Pedro Sousa in the day's other first-round match.

At the Swedish Open, Roberto Carballes Baena beat fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar and there was home success as Mikael Ymer overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

More MARCO CECCHINATO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue