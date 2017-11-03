FIR registered against Maria Sharapova in Gurugram for endorsing shady realty project

New Delhi, Nov 3: An FIR has been filed against Tennis tzarina Maria Sharapova in Gurugram for endorsing a shady realty project.

Following a Delhi court order, a case has been registered against the Russian tennis star, whose name was used by the realtor to promote its project in the NCR region of Gurugram.

According to the complainant Bhawana Agarwal, who is a homebuyer, claimed she was lured into investing into the project only because the tennis star's name was associated with it.

As per a Times of India report, Agarwal, in her complaint claimed that the project proposed a tennis academy and commercial space for clothing and sportswear which lured her interest.

Scheduled to be finished in 2016, Homestead Infrastructure Development, Homestead Infrastructure Maintenance, Homestead Arabic Homes, the company directors and Sharapova are all party to the complaint.

"Sharapova not only aggressively promoted the fraudulent activities of the accused but also supported the project in the eyes of the general public and is, therefore, a part of this criminal conspiracy," the complainant said.

The complainant's advocate revealed that Sharapova had come down to India few times in 2013 to meet prospective buyers.

The court said, "If the averments of the complainant are to be believed, it shows that nothing has happened on the said project and alleged persons have no licence or sanction for construction or development on the project, for which the complainant paid Rs 53.03 lakh."

"If the alleged persons have no licence or sanction to raise the residential flats in the name of 'Ace by Sharapova', Sector 73, Gurgaon, and accepted Rs 53 lakh to book a flat of unit area of 2,500 sqft, then they have undoubtedly committed criminal offence," the court said, directing the SHO concerned to register an FIR under relevant sections and to investigate "all angles".