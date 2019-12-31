Tennis
Maria Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

By Pti

Brisbane, December 31: Former world number one Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild card by organisers, the five-time major winner announced.

The 32-year-old Russian hasn't played since a first round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August.

"Hi Brisbane, I have missed you so much and I am so excited to start my season at your tournament and in your city," Sharapova said in a video message on her Instagram account.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of days."

The five-time major winner will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wildcard by organisers in preparation for the Australian Open later in January.

"To be fair when I was younger I never saw myself playing past 30," the 32-year-old Russian told reporters in Brisbane.

"But I still feel there is a lot in me to give. I still have a lot of fire in me and I am big competitor."

She has slipped to 133 in the world rankings after a 2019 season ruined by a shoulder injury which limited her to 15 competitive matches.

"As long as the shoulder stays healthy and my body allows me to, I hope there is a lot of time left for me," she said.

Sharapova won the Brisbane title in 2015 and joins a high-class field for next week's event spearheaded by Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

World number two Karolina Pliskova is also playing as are fellow top 10 stars Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

"It's a fresh start after a tough last season," said Sharapova. "There were a lot of ups and downs, there were times when I was ready but the shoulder wasn't.

"But I have had a fairly good off season and I am motivated to compete. At this point in my career when I have that feeling, it's a good sign."

The Brisbane International begins on January 6, with Sharapova then scheduled to play the Kooyong Classic exhibition event in Melbourne before the opening grand Slam of the year from January 20.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
