ATP Finals: Berrettini retirement gives Zverev winning start

By Peter Thompson

Turin, November 15: There was agony for Matteo Berrettini as he was forced to retire in his first match of the ATP Finals against Alexander Zverev on home soil.

Italian Berrettini appeared to suffer an abdominal injury when trailing 1-0 in the second set after Zverev won the first 7-6 (9-7) in their opening Red Group match in Turin on Sunday (November 14).

Sixth seed Berrettini dropped his racket and put his head in his hands as he grimaced after crashing a forehand into the net and underwent lengthy treatment to his left side.

The world number seven attempted to continue, but was clearly in pain as he served and duly brought the contest to an end at the Pala Alpitour.

Berrettini cut an emotional figure and was embraced by Zverev before being given a great ovation as he trudged off the court, with his opponent standing to applaud.

Zverev had saved two set points in the opening set and came from 5-3 down in the breaker to edge in front before the match came to a premature end.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Zverev – 21/9

Berrettini– 16/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Zverev – 10/1

Berrettini – 5/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Zverev – 0/5

Berrettini – 0/2

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
