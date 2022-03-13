Medvedev beats Machac to earn first win as world number one

Medvedev beat his Czech opponent 6-3 6-2 in their second round match, his first since being told he cannot compete under the Russian flag following the invasion of Ukraine.

After saving a break point in the opening game, Medvedev settled quickly, breaking-to-love to go up 4-2 and securing the first set without conceding a point in his final two service games.

The 26-year-old effectively put the contest to bed when he broke Machac's serve in the opening game of the second set, later securing the double-break to sail to the finish line.

Speaking to the post-match media, Medvedev said it was far from a perfect performance, but was glad to come through unscathed.

"I think I was pretty consistent," he said. "If you look at the first set, it was pretty even. He made a few unforced errors and maybe some bad decisions in the crucial moments – that's how tennis is sometimes.

"The scoreline might be pretty effective, 6-3 6-2, but if you look at the points and the games, it was not as easy as it seems.

First win as No.1 👑@DaniilMedwed rolls past qualifier Machac 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round for the fourth consecutive time at #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/HqIOeseH2h — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2022

Medvedev will now face either Gael Monfils or Filip Krajinovic on Monday, and added: "It's always strange here, the conditions.

"You need a lot of time to get used to the conditions, and at the same time it's a great place to be, so everybody comes one week, or one week and a half before the tournament because of both reasons.

"That's what I've done also, and I feel great, so hopefully I can do better than the previous times.

"I'm happy that I managed to pull through and be the most consistent player."