Medvedev on track for Toronto-Cincinnati double as semis beckon

Medvedev – triumphant in Toronto last week – steamrolled seventh seed Pablo Carreno Busta in Friday's quarter-final in Cincinnati, where Andrey Rublev awaits.

Fellow stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev set up a blockbuster showdown in the semi-finals.

For the first time since 2009, the top four seeds all reached the Cincinnati semis.

Medvedev earns revenge in Cincy

World number two Medvedev lost to Carreno Busta at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but he exacted some revenge with a crushing 6-1 6-1 victory.

Medvedev needed just 54 minutes to advance as the Russian star – who has only dropped 12 games this week – claimed his 40th match win of the year.

"That is why we like tennis, because it is made of many, many different small details," Medvedev said. "Different conditions, different balls. I played much better today than I did there [at the Tokyo Olympics]. I am really happy to win here and gain a small [bit of] revenge."

Riding an eight-match winning streak, Medvedev is aiming to become just the seventh male player in the Open Era to capture the Toronto-Cincinnati double.

It will be an all-Russian clash for a spot in the decider after fourth seed Rublev took down Benoit Paire 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Tsitsipas to face Zverev

There was another stern test for second seed Tsitsipas, who eventually outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 5-7 6-1.

Tsitsipas wasted two match points, however, the Greek star still managed to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament for a second consecutive year.

"Things got tough. I didn't step back, [I] followed through," Tsitsipas. "I think that third set was close to being perfect."

It does not get any easier for Tsitsipas, who will meet Olympic gold medallist and third seed Zverev.

Zverev – chasing his fifth Masters 1000 crown – overwhelmed eighth seed Casper Ruud 6-1 6-3.

"I think Stef is somebody who is in incredible form right now and he's looking forward to playing this match as well because we're right in front of the US Open," said Zverev. "We should be playing our best tennis, and I think it’s going to be entertaining for all of us.

"When you're in the semi-finals of a Masters, you're playing your best tennis. I just feel like when I'm playing at my best, I can compete and beat anybody. But I think Stef feels the same way. The better player will win tomorrow and I'm looking forward to that."