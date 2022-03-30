Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov, Mirza-Flipkens ousted

By Pti

Miami, March 30: India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were knocked out of the Miami Open from their respective doubles events after contrasting quarterfinal defeats here.

Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov shock top seeds, enter doubles quarterfinalsMiami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov shock top seeds, enter doubles quarterfinals

Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Canadian pair of Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.

Mirza and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens fought hard but eventually lost 3-6 6-7 (3) to China's Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhaoxuan Yang in one hour 23 minutes.

Indian challenge, thus, ended at the ATP/WTA tournaments.

Comments

MORE MIAMI OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Mar 22, 2022 - Apr 03, 2022
ATP Miami Open presented by Itau:Womens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Santa Cruz Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Lille Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Zadar Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Biel Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 14, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
ATP Arizona Challenger:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments