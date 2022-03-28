Tennis
Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov shock top seeds, enter doubles quarterfinals

By
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov

Miami, March 28: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter men's doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a second round doubles match on Monday (March 28).

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the sixth seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski for a place in the semifinals.

Koolhof and Skupski defeated Spanish-Italian combination of Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the second round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov earlier registered a fighting 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-3 win over Marceloa Avrevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Juien Rojer of Netherlands in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
