Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov shock top seeds, enter doubles quarterfinals

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a second round doubles match on Monday (March 28).

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the sixth seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski for a place in the semifinals.

Koolhof and Skupski defeated Spanish-Italian combination of Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the second round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov earlier registered a fighting 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-3 win over Marceloa Avrevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Juien Rojer of Netherlands in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.