Mischa Zverev claims maiden title in Eastbourne

The two unseeded 30-year-olds both headed into the showdown in Eastbourne eyeing a first tournament victory and it was Zverev who was crowned champion, winning 6-4 6-4.

Eight years after his first appearance in a decider, the German's serve and volley tactics worked a treat as he sealed victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

The world number 67 broke in the opening game of the match and once in the second to deny the 94-ranked Slovakian.

Zverev was composed under pressure, but Lacko made too many unforced errors as the left-hander claimed a title at long last three days before he faces Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of Wimbledon.

Mischa and Alexander Zverev are the first brothers to have won singles trophies in the same season since Emilio Sanchez and Javier Sanchez in 1989.

Source: OPTA