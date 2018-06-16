English

Murray to make his return at Queen's Club

Andy Murray
Andy Murray will make his much-awaited return soon.

London, June 16: Andy Murray is to make his long-awaited comeback from injury at the forthcoming Fever-Tree Championships at the Queen's Club.

Former world number one and three-time grand slam champion Murray has not played since his quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last year, and underwent hip surgery in January.

He has returned to the practice courts but his recovery has been slower than he anticipated and he was forced to with draw from the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships earlier this month.

But the 31-year-old is now ready to make his return to competitive tennis, with the tournament's official Twitter account announcing that the Scot has "confirmed" his involvement.

Murray is a five-time champion at the Queen's Club but was knocked out in the first round by Jordan Thompson last year.

    Saturday, June 16, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
