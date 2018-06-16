Murray to make his return at Queen's Club

Former world number one and three-time grand slam champion Murray has not played since his quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last year, and underwent hip surgery in January.

He has returned to the practice courts but his recovery has been slower than he anticipated and he was forced to with draw from the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships earlier this month.

But the 31-year-old is now ready to make his return to competitive tennis, with the tournament's official Twitter account announcing that the Scot has "confirmed" his involvement.

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships. He will be in the main draw, which will be made at 12pm, live on our Facebook page. https://t.co/0W3I36Iqo0 Tickets - https://t.co/vWiou0zuw9 pic.twitter.com/8IMAGCPxPs — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 16, 2018

Murray is a five-time champion at the Queen's Club but was knocked out in the first round by Jordan Thompson last year.