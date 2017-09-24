Nadal and Federer give Team Europe the advantage

Prague, September 24: Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches before teaming up in an eagerly anticipated doubles pairing to extend Europe's lead over players from the rest of the world in the inaugural Laver Cup.

Putting aside a rivalry rekindled this season after Spaniard Nadal and Swiss Federer swept all four Grand Slams, the pair outlasted and outclassed Americans Sam Querrey and Jack Sock to win 6-4 1-6 1-0(10-5) in the weekend's headline match.

The doubles victory put Team Europe up 9-3 going into the final day when the four matches are each worth three points.

"We will always forever be rivals as long as we are active. And after this we will be rivals again," said Federer, ranked number two in the world and holder of 19 career grand slam titles to top-ranked Nadal's 16.

The Laver Cup, named after Australian tennis hero Rod Laver, is attempting to add new excitement to the sport and was the brainchild of Federer and his sports management company Team8.

The Europeans are the clear favourites with five of the world's top seven players and have won five of the six singles matches in the first two days.

In Saturday's first match, Federer cruised through 6-4 6-2 against world number 16 Querrey.

Nadal then glided through his first set before the hard-hitting Sock fought back to force a third set, which under the event's rules is a rapid-fire, 10-point tiebreak.

Sock, who had teamed up with Australian Nick Kyrgios on Friday to take down Nadal and Czech Tomas Berdych to get Team World's only point on the opening day, again had to claw his way out of a hole.

But Nadal kept his nerve and ended the match with a winner at the net on the sleek, black hardcourt at O2 Arena to win 6-3 3-6 1-0(11-9).

In the evening session, Kyrgios defeated Berdych, taking late control to win 4-6 7-6(4) 1-0(10-6).

Nadal and Federer capped the evening with a thrilling win over Querrey and Sock, even after an early miscue almost caused Nadal to hit his partner as they both went for an overhead smash.