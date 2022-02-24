Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal makes more history after beating Kozlov in Acapulco

By
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has made his best ever start to a season after beating Stefan Kozlov in the Mexican Open.

Acapulco, February 24: Rafael Nadal sealed his 12th consecutive win of the new season after a straight sets victory over Stefan Kozlov at the Mexican Open.

Nadal's 12-0 record to begin the year is the best of his illustrious career, and he never looked in any trouble as he eased to a 6-0 6-3 win against the American to advance to the quarter-finals in Acapulco.

The Australian Open champion's next opponent will be Tommy Paul after he beat Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 7-5.

"A little bit of a strange match," Nadal said following his win. "Kozlov has a different style than most other players, so you need to be very careful. Sometimes you are able to win points in a row, but then if you start to play at his rhythm, it's very difficult because he has great control from the baseline and he's very smart."

Number one seed Daniil Medvedev is also safely through after comfortably defeating Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-2, and he will now go up against Yoshihito Nishioka after his victory against Feliciano Lopez.

Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to finish his match against J.J. Wolf in less than 48 minutes as he romped to a 6-0 6-1 win, while his quarter-final opponent Marcos Giron had a much tougher time of it getting past eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Cameron Norrie also came from a set down to beat John Isner 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-4, and the sixth seed will now face Peter Gojowczyk after the German received a walkover following his compatriot Alexander Zverev being "withdrawn" from the singles competition after attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his defeat in the doubles.

Meanwhile, in the Chile Open, second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas beat fellow Spaniard Carlos Taberner 6-2 7-6 (7-4) and will face eighth seed Facundo Bagnis in the quarter-finals after the Argentinian secured a win against Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro fought hard to get past third seed Federico Delbonis with a 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory, and will go up against seventh seed Sebastian Baez in the last eight, who defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3 6-3.

Comments

MORE RAFAEL NADAL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 24, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Pau Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022
ATP Forli Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Chile Dove Men+Care Open:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan:Womens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments