Nadal pulls out of Paris, doubtful for London

Paris, November 4: World No.1 Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the ongoing BNP Paribas Masters due to a knee injury and looks a doubtful starter for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals beginning in London on November 12.

The Spaniard admitted at a crowded press conference ahead of his quarterfinal match against Serbian Filip Krajinovic that he was suffering from a right knee problem.

The 31-year-old said he would try his best to be present at the eight-man event that will be held at the O2 in London but his focus was on the long term.

"I have to pull out. Of course it's a very tough decision for me, especially here in Paris, which has been the most important city in my career without a doubt," the 10-time French Open champion, who struggled with his knee in the tumultous third-round win against Pablo Cuevas, said.

"It's a tough situation but I tried my best. I did one treatment yesterday night to try and play today."

Nadal, who has never won the Paris Masters, did not know yet whether he would be fit for London.

"It's not about London, it's about the longer term. It's important to play tennis as long as possible," he added.