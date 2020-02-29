Nadal through to fourth Mexican Open final, Fritz awaits

Top seed Nadal was too good for Dimitrov en route to his fourth Mexican Open decider, triumphing 6-3 6-2 in convincing fashion at the ATP 500 tournament on Friday.

Nadal won the event in 2005 and 2013 and the 19-time grand slam champion has the chance to claim a hat-trick of Acapulco titles after maintaining his relentless form.

"I'm very happy. A great victory against one of the best players in the world and a good friend," Nadal said. "I think I've increased my level during the match, so it's positive for me."

Spanish star Nadal recovered from 1-2 start, reeling off four consecutive games with some powerful baseline winners to seize control against seventh seed Dimitrov.

It was a similar theme in the second set as Dimitrov broke for a 2-0 lead but that was as good as it got for the Bulgarian – Nadal going on a six-game run to close out proceedings in one hour, 41 minutes.

Awaiting world number two Nadal in the final is Taylor Fritz after the American stunned fifth seed John Isner 2-6 7-5 6-3 in a stunning comeback.

"He's playing well. He has a great serve, fantastic shots from the baseline. It's going to be a tough one," Nadal said. "I know I'm going to have to be at my best and I hope to be ready for it."

At the Chile Open, second seed Casper Ruud defeated seventh seed Federico Delbonis 7-5 7-5 to book his spot in the semi-final.

Ruud – the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires – will next meet third seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who saw off Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-4 in Santiago.

Top seed Cristian Garin was forced to retire due to a leg injury after losing the first set 7-6 (7-1) to Thiago Seyboth Wild, while Renzo Olivo upstaged Pablo Cuevas 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.