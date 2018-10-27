Nadal to make Paris comeback

The Spaniard had to withdraw with the issue in his last-four contest with Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open and missed the China Open and Shanghai Masters, as well as Spain's Davis Cup semi-final.

But on Friday, Nadal was included in the draw for the Paris Masters where he has a bye in the first round.

The ATP World Tour later Tweeted to welcome Nadal back, posting: "Great to see @RafaelNadal back in action!"

Nadal has never won the tournament in the French capital, but will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of next month's ATP Finals in London.