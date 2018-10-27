Nadal to make Paris comeback

English

Paris, October 27: World number one Rafael Nadal will make his comeback from a knee injury at the Paris Masters next week.

The Spaniard had to withdraw with the issue in his last-four contest with Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open and missed the China Open and Shanghai Masters, as well as Spain's Davis Cup semi-final.

But on Friday, Nadal was included in the draw for the Paris Masters where he has a bye in the first round.

The ATP World Tour later Tweeted to welcome Nadal back, posting: "Great to see @RafaelNadal back in action!"

Nadal has never won the tournament in the French capital, but will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of next month's ATP Finals in London.

    Saturday, October 27, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
