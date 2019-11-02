Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters semi-final

Nadal, who will return to world number one on Monday, had been set to face the Canadian in the semi-final on Saturday.

But the ATP Tour confirmed the Spaniard had pulled out with an unspecified injury sustained during the warm-up.

It means Shapovalov will contest his first Masters final, while Djokovic will go in search of a fifth Paris title on Sunday.

Nadal would have secured top spot in the year-end rankings by winning the tournament.