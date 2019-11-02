English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal withdraws from Paris Masters semi-final

By Russell Greaves
NadalCropped

Paris, Nov. 2: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, handing Denis Shapovalov a final showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who will return to world number one on Monday, had been set to face the Canadian in the semi-final on Saturday.

But the ATP Tour confirmed the Spaniard had pulled out with an unspecified injury sustained during the warm-up.

It means Shapovalov will contest his first Masters final, while Djokovic will go in search of a fifth Paris title on Sunday.

Nadal would have secured top spot in the year-end rankings by winning the tournament.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBL 8 - 0 M05
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue