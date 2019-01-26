English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ambitious Osaka eyes 'Sunshine Double'

By Opta
World number one Naomi Osaka
World number one Naomi Osaka

Melbourne, January 26: Naomi Osaka is hungry for more success and has targeted a 'Sunshine Double' after claiming her second grand slam title in a row at the Australian Open.

Last year's US Open champion followed up that breakthrough triumph in New York by securing another major crown in Melbourne, overcoming Petra Kvitova on Saturday (January 26) in an enthralling women's singles final.

Victory over Kvitova lifted Osaka to the top of the world rankings, an incredible achievement for a 21-year-old who was 72nd this time last year.

Yet the Japanese is understandably determined to kick on and hopes to thrive in the Premier Mandatory events in Indian Wells and Miami in March, having claimed her maiden WTA title at the first of those tournaments in 2018.

"My goals are always winning tournaments. I would assume my next goal is to win the next tournament I play," said Osaka in a news conference following her win over Kvitova.

"I'm going to have to play Indian Wells again. Of course, I'd love to win that again and then play Miami and hopefully win that.

"I think people that can win Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back, it's usually the best players in the world. That would be my next goal."

Asked if she had surprised herself with her recent achievements, Osaka replied: "Yes and no. Like, I had dreams that I would win this tournament, you know?

"Every time I have a dream, somehow I accomplish it.

"I still feel like it's a very strange moment. Like, I feel like I'm living right now, but it's not necessarily real, if that makes sense."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATM 2 - 0 GET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue