Miami Open: Composed Osaka eases through; Kyrgios firepower too much for Mannarino

The three-time grand slam champion, who was left in tears as she struggled to deal with a heckler during her second-round defeat to Veronika Kudermetova at Indian Wells, produced a composed display in South Florida to see off Astra Sharma 6-3 6-4.

Needing an hour and 20 minutes to defeat her Australian opponent, Osaka secured her 50th WTA 1000 win, one that sets up a battle of two former world number ones.

Osaka will next face Angelique Kerber, having kept her cool against Sharma despite converting just two of 11 break point opportunities and squandering three match points.

"I didn't want to let anything bother me, no matter what happened," Osaka said.

"The last match I played was not the greatest memory for me. I wanted to prove that I could come back out here and compete, and no matter if I won or lost, to just know that I had the best attitude I could."

Kerber promises to prove a much sterner test for Osaka, who has lost her last four matches against the German, having won their first encounter at the 2017 US Open.

Osaka's Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi crashed out in a straight-sets defeat to Vera Zvonareva, while promising teenager Clara Tauson retired in the third set of her match with Zhang Shuai.

Madison Brengle was among those to progress on Wednesday (March 23), continuing the theme of early American success.

Kyrgios continues impressive run

Nick Kyrgios maintained his impressive form from Indian Wells to prevail in his first-round match with Adrian Mannarino at the Miami Open.

Former world number 13 Kyrgios is ranked outside the top 100, but delivered a reminder of his quality at Indian Wells by reaching the quarter-finals.

He claimed a top-10 win over Casper Ruud before losing to Rafael Nadal in three sets, and the Australian will now face Andrey Rublev in South Florida after seeing off Mannarino in straight sets.

Kyrgios took the first in a tie-break and broke the Mannarino serve late in the second to clinch a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win.

There was a huge disparity in the winner count, Kyrgios hitting 33 to Mannarino's 15, and it was that extra firepower that made the difference in the closing stages.

A fine backhand winner gave Kyrgios break point, which he converted with a confident forehand at the end of an absorbing rally to take a 5-3 lead. The break was then consolidated as Kyrgios sealed his triumph with an ace down the middle.

Also into the second round is Jack Draper, who overcame Gilles Simon to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 win and set up an all-British clash with Cameron Norrie.

Brandon Nakashima will meet American compatriot Frances Tiafoe after his first main-draw win in Miami over Soonwoo Kwon.

Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets while there were also wins for David Goffin and Borna Coric.