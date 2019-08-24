English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2019: Quick healer Osaka confident over fitness

By
Naomi Osaka
Defending champion Naomi Osaka feels "more loose and comfortable" in New York after a "turbulent" few months.

New York, August 24: Naomi Osaka is optimistic being a "fast healer" will ensure she is pain free when she starts the defence of her US Open title.

Osaka retired from the Western & Southern Open last week after injuring her left knee in Cincinnati.

The world number one on Friday gave a positive update on her condition as she prepares to face Anna Blinkova in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka said: "Yeah, it's getting better. I have been playing more and longer every day. It's feeling better.

"Luckily I'm a fast healer, so I think it's looking good."

The top seed believes the experience of returning to Indian Wells as defending champion can help her in New York.

"I think going to Indian Wells and kind of learning how defending champion pressure feels, I think it definitely helped me out going into this tournament." said the 21-year-old.

"Because I just feel more loose and comfortable here. I'm not sure if it's because the last couple of months have been kind of turbulent, but definitely I feel really comfortable and I know that, despite everything,

"I play well here every year. So I'm not too worried about that."

More NAOMI OSAKA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 244/10 (90.2) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue