English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Osaka parts ways with coach Jenkins after failed US Open defence

By Tom Webber
Naomi Osaka
Having failed to win a title since teaming up with Jermaine Jenkins in February, Naomi Osaka has ended their partnership.

Tokyo, September 13: Naomi Osaka has split from coach Jermaine Jenkins following her unsuccessful US Open defence.

Jenkins and Osaka teamed up in February after the Japanese parted ways with Sascha Bajin in the wake of her Australian Open success.

The two-time major champion has not won another title since her triumph at Melbourne Park and a fourth-round loss to Belinda Bencic at the US Open represented her next best performance at a Grand Slam this year.

"I'm super grateful for the time we spent together and the things I learned on and off court but I feel like now is a appropriate time for a change," Osaka wrote on Twitter.

" appreciate you, forever warmed by you … thank you for everything, it was a blast."

The 21-year-old Osaka will return to action at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka next week.

More NAOMI OSAKA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Check how Kohli helped Shubman Gill
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue