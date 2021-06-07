Naomi Osaka withdraws from Berlin tournament

Naomi Osaka and mental health in sport: What next after French Open stance?

The Berlin tournament is set to begin on June 14. Organisers on Monday (June 7) said that Osaka had informed the organisers that she wouldn’t be a part of the tournament.

As per an AFP report, a spokesperson for the Berlin event said, “We have received notification that Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break.”

After Osaka’s shock withdrawal from the French Open, questions had been raised over news conferences and their impact on mental health for athletes.

French Open 2021: Stars voice support after shock Naomi Osaka withdrawal

The Japanese player pulled out of the Roland Garros last Monday, a day after tournament organisers fined the four-time Grand Slam champion and threatened her with more severe sanctions for refusing to attend mandatory media conferences.

The 23-year-old had opened up about her mental health problems, revealing in a statement she has had 'long bouts of depression’ since claiming the 2018 US Open.

(With input from agencies)