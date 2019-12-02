Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New generation should have replaced me by now: Leander Paes

By Pti
New generation should have replaced me by now: Leander Paes

New Delhi, Dec. 2: Veteran tennis player Leander Paes on Monday hinted at a possible retirement, saying he now relies on his experience to outsmart opponents and shouldn't be playing past another year.

Davis Cup: India vs Pakistan: Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Paes was named in India's Davis Cup squad for the Pakistan tie after several top players made themselves unavailable to travel to Islamabad. The 46-year-old went on to better his own record by achieving his 44th Davis Cup doubles win as India routed Pakistan 4-0 last week.

"My experience carries me through now but in the longevity for what's the best for the team I should not be playing past another year," Paes told reporters.

The Olympic bronze medallist added that nurturing a new, young team should be the main objective for Indian tennis right now. "Already by 46, I should have been moved out by the next generation coming up," Paes said. "So to really be looking at it objectively, the health of the team, to nurture a younger team is what's important," he said.

More LEANDER PAES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue