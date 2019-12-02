New generation should have replaced me by now: Leander Paes

Davis Cup: India vs Pakistan: Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Paes was named in India's Davis Cup squad for the Pakistan tie after several top players made themselves unavailable to travel to Islamabad. The 46-year-old went on to better his own record by achieving his 44th Davis Cup doubles win as India routed Pakistan 4-0 last week.

"My experience carries me through now but in the longevity for what's the best for the team I should not be playing past another year," Paes told reporters.

The Olympic bronze medallist added that nurturing a new, young team should be the main objective for Indian tennis right now. "Already by 46, I should have been moved out by the next generation coming up," Paes said. "So to really be looking at it objectively, the health of the team, to nurture a younger team is what's important," he said.