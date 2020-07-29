Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kyrgios swipes back at Coric - do you have rocks in your head?

By Peter Hanson
Nick Kyrgios
Borna Coric's dig at Nick Kyrgios has brought a typically withering reply from the Australian.

Sydney, July 29: Nick Kyrgios took a swipe at Borna Coric after the Croatian said he does not care about the Australian's criticism of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour.

World number one Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for coronavirus at the exhibition event as social-distancing guidelines were ignored.

Alexander Zverev, who also featured, came under fire after he was apparently spotted partying despite saying he would quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus: Nick Kyrgios blasts 'selfish' Alexander Zverev

The outspoken Kyrgios criticised those who played at the event and branded Zverev "selfish".

Coric responded, telling Croatia's Jutarnji List newspaper: "I read what he wrote, but I simply don't care because he likes to be a general after a battle.

Coronavirus: Borna Coric follows Dimitrov in confirming positive test

"If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios...it's somehow not realistic.

"I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly but I don't see the need to criticise fellow players in such a way. I wouldn't do it, but again, it's Kyrgios."

Kyrgios slammed the comments and said Coric's "intellectual level" is zero.

"You should care. Do you have rocks in your head?" Kyrgios, who added a donut emoji at the end of his post, wrote on Twitter.

"Again, you can stand up for your mates, I'm just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn't intend to bother.

"They are tennis players, they aren't special. Just as I thought, Coric intellectual level = 0."

More NICK KYRGIOS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue