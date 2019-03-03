Mexican Open: Champion Nick Kyrgios hints at changes after pre-final jet-skiing jaunt

The gifted Kyrgios pulled off a shock to claim the fifth singles title of his career in Acapulco on Saturday, beating world number three Zverev 6-3 6-4.

Kyrgios' immense talent has never been in doubt, but he has failed to hit the heights so far in his career, previously stating he had no love for tennis.

The 23-year-old Australian has shown what he is capable of this week, beating Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka en route to the final before seeing off Zverev in impressive fashion.

Kyrgios said the time may have come for him to take action in order to kick on.

"I went jet skiing at five-thirty pm , so I don't think that's what a Top 10 player would do," said the Canberra native.

"I'm very lucky to be in this position. I need to be way more disciplined, way better professionally and do the right things. I don't even have a coach, so maybe I start there."

Kyrgios added: "It's hopefully an example for people who are struggling and getting in some places you don't think you can get out of. If I can do it, you can do it,

"I was really down and out and didn't know what I was going to do, but you have a week like this, and things can change."