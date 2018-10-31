English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Djokovic extends winning run in testing Sousa clash

By
World number two Novak Djokovic advances in Paris Masters
World number two Novak Djokovic advances in Paris Masters

Paris, October 31: Novak Djokovic kept his fine winning run going as his bid for a fifth Paris Masters title began with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Joao Sousa on Tuesday (October 30).

The Serbian has won his last three tournaments – two ATP 1000 events and a grand slam – and can climb to the top of the ATP rankings if he betters Rafael Nadal's performance this week.

Djokovic registered a 19th consecutive triumph despite a difficult first set, the tournament's most successful singles player initially performing some way below his brilliant best.

The in-form second seed broke early in fairly rudimentary fashion, before exerting himself to rescue three break points and maintain control of the first set.

Djokovic could not prevent the break back when Sousa piled on the pressure again, however, and the Portuguese was left frustrated with the chair umpire when the opportunity for a shock lead dissipated.

The opener instead fell in Djokovic's favour at the last and he worked hard to claim a swift advantage in the second, accelerating out of sight in an ultimately comprehensive victory.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue