Novak Djokovic knocked out of Australian Open

Posted By:
Melbourne, January 22: Serbia's Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dreams ended in the fourth round on Monday (January 22).

Little known South Korean Hyeon Chung dumped Djokovic in straight sets 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 to spoil his comeback.

"I don't know how I did it, I'm just really happy, I'm honoured to play with Novak again. I'm just trying to copy Novak because he's my idol," said the 21-year-old after defeating Djokovic in a tough match.

Chung is the first Korean through to the quarterfinal of any Grand Slam, and takes out the six time champion Djokovic. He will face Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals.

(More to follow)

Story first published: Monday, January 22, 2018, 17:17 [IST]
Read in Telugu: ఆస్ట్రేలియన్ ఓపెన్‌లో సంచలనం: నాలుగో రౌండ్‌లో ఓడిన జకోవిచ్
