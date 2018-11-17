English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Djokovic makes it three wins from three at ATP Finals

By Opta
Novak Djokovic continued his winning spree
Novak Djokovic continued his winning spree

London, November 17: Novak Djokovic has won all three of his group matches at the ATP Finals for the fifth time in his career as he warmed up for his semi-final against Kevin Anderson with a straight-sets win over Marin Cilic.

Zverev books last four clash with Federer

The Serbian arrived on court at the O2 Arena in London knowing he was already assured of top spot in Group Guga Kuerten having won each of his first two contests, and he is still to drop a set in London having beaten Cilic 7-6 6-2.

Cilic, who was already eliminated thanks to Alexander Zverev's win earlier in the day, had a set point to win the opening tie-break but Djokovic closed the door and claimed the opener at the second time of asking.

He then won five games in a row to claim a straight-sets success ahead of his meeting with Anderson, whom he beat in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.

Both Djokovic and Cilic were dominant on serve in the opening set, with the former passing up his only break point when he sailed a backhand long.

The Serbian did not drop a point on his first serve in the first set and he prevailed in the breaker when Cilic's backhand clipped the net and fell on his own side of the court.

Djokovic was unable to convert any of the three break points he had in Cilic's opening service game of the next set, or the first two he had when it was 2-2, but he finally wore the Croatian down to take the advantage.

Cilic was broken again and he handed Djokovic a match point when he failed to put away a makeable backhand winner, with the world number one sealing the victory by wrong-footing his opponent on the baseline.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Djokovic bt Cilic 7-6 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Djokovic - 18/12 Cilic - 21/25

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic - 3/0 Cilic - 8/2

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic - 2/8 ​Cilic -0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Djokovic - ​58 Cilic - 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Djokovic - 90/91 ​Cilic - 80/45

TOTAL POINTS Djokovic - 75 ​Cilic - 55

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue