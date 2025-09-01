Novak Djokovic Scripts History, Becomes Oldest Player To Achieve THIS Grand Slam Feat By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 20:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Novak Djokovic continues to defy age and expectations. The 24-time Grand Slam champion produced a commanding performance on Sunday night at Flushing Meadows, dismantling German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 49 minutes to storm into the US Open 2025 quarter-finals.

At 38, Djokovic reached the last eight in New York for the 14th time in his illustrious career. More significantly, he became the oldest man in history to reach the quarter-finals at all four majors in a single season, underlining his remarkable longevity on the biggest stages.

The Serbian superstar has battled physical issues throughout the tournament, even requiring multiple visits from ATP physiotherapist Clay Sniteman during his earlier matches. Yet, none of it seemed to affect his rhythm against Struff. The 100-time tour-level champion dictated rallies with precision, broke serve six times, and relied on his rock-solid serve to stay untroubled in his service games.

"It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight," Djokovic said. "I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that's a great stat. Obviously that helps make my life easier on the court. Maybe I don't need to work as hard or unnecessarily more than I have to."

Djokovic, who has now recorded 30 tour-level wins in 2025, also reflected on the special nature of playing another night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium: "I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so obviously each one is very special and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight."

The win marked his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, extending his all-time record. Next, Djokovic will lock horns with No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, who cruised past Tomas Machac in straight sets. The clash will be their first meeting since the 2024 Shanghai Masters, with Djokovic holding a dominant head-to-head, winning 23 of the 26 sets played.

The quest for a record-extending 25th major remains alive - and Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down.