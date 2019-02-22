English

Coric, Verdasco humbled in Open 13

By Opta
Spains Fernando Verdasco succumbed to a 6-4 6-3 reverse against world number 143 Matthias Bachinger
Marseille, February 22: Borna Coric and Fernando Verdasco suffered surprise last-16 defeats at the Open 13 in Marseille.

Second seed Coric lost 6-3 6-3 to home hope Ugo Humbert, while Verdasco was humbled by a player ranked 117 places below him.

The Spaniard, seeded fifth, succumbed to a 6-4 6-3 reverse against world number 143 Matthias Bachinger.

There were no such issues for third seed David Goffin, who downed Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2 6-3 to set up a quarter-final meeting with two-time winner Gilles Simon.

Elsewhere in the draw, there were wins for Andrey Rublev against Matteo Berrettini and for Sergiy Stakhovsky against Gregoire Barrere.

Humbert and Bachinger face each other in the next round, Rublev takes on Mikhail Kukushkin, while Stakhovsky tackles top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

    Friday, February 22, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
