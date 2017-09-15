Paes not surprsied with Nadal, Federer's re-emergence

Kolkata, September 15: Indian tennis ace Leander Paes is not at all surprised with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer dominating once again, saying the ageing duo continue to "reinvent" themselves.

Nadal beat Kevin Anderson in the US Open final to finish world no. 1 in the calendar year in which he had also won the French Open and made the Australian Open final before losing to Federer.

The Swiss legend also bagged his eighth Wimbledon title, his first since 2012.

Paes hailed the duo for having transformed their careers.

"I could see it coming. The amount of respect they command in our sport is so well-deserved. They continue to reinvent themselves, learn new shots, get their fitness high," he said.

"Both these men are away from the circuit at the end of last year when Andy Murray and (Novak) Djokovic were doing well.

"Now you see, with the wear and tear of Murray and Djokovic they could not play at the US Open. Now both these two legends, Federer and Nadal have won two each of the four Grand Slams.

"Let alone the Masters. The true class of a champion is how you reinvent yourself to create excellence over longevity," Paes added.