Pegula eliminates Raducanu, world number one Iga Swiatek falls at Western & Southern Open

Cincinnati, August 19: After back-to-back wins over former grand slam champions Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, England's Emma Raducanu has been eliminated from the Western & Southern Open by America's Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-4.
In a clash between two of the world's top 11 players, it was the 28-year-old Pegula who proved slightly too good for her 19-year-old opponent in a number of different areas.
Pegula was stronger both on serve and in her returns, winning 73 per cent (46-of-63) of her service points compared to 60 per cent (43-of-72) for Raducanu, while creating nine break point opportunities to Raducanu's three.
She will now face the in-form Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals after the Frenchwoman defeated Elise Mertens 6-4 7-5.
Hear her ROAR
@JLPegula stops Raducanu's run and reaches the quarterfinals at the @CincyTennis once again! pic.twitter.com/46T8HBFjSq— wta (@WTA) August 19, 2022
France's Garcia has now won 10 of her past 11 matches, including a victory over world number one Iga Swiatek last month.
Swiatek's loss to Garcia was considered a massive upset, as was her loss to Madison Keys on Thursday as the American shocked her 6-3 6-4 in less than 90 minutes. Swiatek was only able to land 54 per cent of her first serves fair in an off showing for the 21-year-old superstar.
It was not a good day for the top seeds as world number two Anett Kontaveit also fell, going down to China's Shuai Zhang 2-6 6-4 6-4 in a match where each woman won exactly 94 of the 188 total points.
World number five Ons Jabeur joined the early exits, losing to Petra Kvitova 6-1 4-6 6-0, and she will meet Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals after she defeated Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina prevailed 6-2 6-4 against America's Alison Riske, and in the last match of the night it was Aryna Sabalenka who triumphed over Shelby Rogers 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.
A stunning victory 👏— wta (@WTA) August 18, 2022
🇨🇳 @zhangshuai121 reaches the quarterfinals in Cincinnati for the first time in her career, outlasting No.2 seed Kontaveit in three sets!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/65eiCk5PAU
