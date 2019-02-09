English

Pella upsets Schwartzman at Cordoba Open

By
Guido Pella
Guido Pella beat Diego Schwartzman in an all-Argentine affair on the clay courts of the ATP 250 tournament in Cordoba

Cordoba, February 9: Guido Pella upstaged third seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets en route to the semifinals at the weather-affected Cordoba Open.

Pella – the eighth seed – claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win in the all-Argentinian affair on the clay courts of the ATP 250 tournament in Cordoba on Friday.

Seeking his maiden ATP Tour title, Pella has not dropped a set throughout the event ahead of a final-four showdown with either Aljaz Bedene or Pablo Cuevas.

"Since I arrived from Australia I felt good," Pella said. "This is my favourite surface and it was time to try to play better and get back to my best form and I am achieving it this week."

Bedene was leading Cuevas 3-1 in the first set when play was suspended due to rain and wind – the pair will resume their clash on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Federico Delbonis and Juan Ignacio Londero prevailed before the weather hit in Argentina.

Delbonis – who saved all break points he faced – defeated qualifier Jaume Munar 7-5 6-4 and Londero saw off Pedro Cachin 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
