Petkovic returns online trolls in style

"You're so terrible! I think you should quit tennis and do (sic) a different career," wrote an Instagram user after Petkovic's 4-6, 1-6 defeat to Czech Republic's Kvitova, ranked 12th in the world.

However, Petkovic fired back in style on Twitter alongside a screen shot of the social media troll's comments.

"Missed this!," Petkovic replied after defeat in her first match for ten months.

"Bro, have you been living under a rock? 1) I have 3 careers going at the same and hate to toot my own horn but I'm awesome and 2) you try returning Petr''s leftie serve on grass and then get back to me. Love."

Missed this! Bro, have you been living under a rock? 1) I have 3 careers going at the same and hate to toot my own horn but I’m awesome and 2) you try returning Petra’s leftie serve on the AD side on grass and then get back to me. Love 💕 pic.twitter.com/BGY84ALR72 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) July 13, 2020

The 32-year-old, who is ranked 87th in the world having last been in the top ten in 2015, had planned to end her career in 2020, but will play on into next year because this season has been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Petkovic then followed up on Twitter by adding, "oh and btw, I got used to these things years back and do not care whatsoever.

"I had ten of these today AFTER AN EXHO (exhibition game), but the career thing was funny to me - wrong person, buddy, wrong person."

Both the ATP and WTA Tours are currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season is expected to resume sometime in September, subject to COVID-19 guidelines.

(With inputs from Agencies)