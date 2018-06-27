Bondarenko no match for impressive Kvitova

Kvitova's five tournament wins are more than anyone else on the WTA Tour this year, and adding to that tally looks a distinct possibility in Eastbourne.

World number 89 Kateryna Bondarenko proved no match for the two-time Wimbledon champion, Kvitova finishing with a flourish as she reeled off five games in a row to complete a 7-5 6-3 win.

Next up for Kvitova is a clash against old foe Agnieszka Radwanska after the Pole continued her return from injury with a battling 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 victory over Daria Gavrilova.

Radwanska and Kvitova have met 12 times in their careers, with the Czech just edging it with seven wins – including their only previous meeting on grass.

Home favourite Johanna Konta also progressed with a straight-sets victory over Aleksandra Krunic, a triumph that sets up a meeting with top seed Caroline Wozniacki.

"I'm looking forward to that," said the British number one.

"I haven't played her in quite some time and she's obviously a grand slam champion this year, playing some great tennis, so I'll look forward to that battle."

Day three on England's south-east coast also saw Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina and Angelique Kerber celebrating – the latter brushing past Dominika Cibulkova.

Sixteenth seed Carla Suarez Navarro is out, though, beaten by world number 43 Danielle Collins.