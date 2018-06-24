Kvitova takes WTA lead for wins by easing into Birmingham final

Kvitova needed just 70 minutes to claim a 6-3 6-2 victory, appearing in ominous fashion as she gears up for a tilt at a third Wimbledon title.

The Czech has won nine matches in a row at Birmingham, and now leads the WTA Tour for wins this season with 36.

She will face Magdalena Rybarikova in her fifth final of 2018 after the Slovak beat Barbora Strycova 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

" have been practicing here this week, we always practice when we're in tournaments together," Kvitova said. "We're good friends, so it'll be a fun final. I remember our last meeting was in New Haven in a final as well.

"I know definitely she likes to play on the grass, she reached the semi-finals last year during Wimbledon. So it'll be fun to watch and fun to play, hopefully."

Elsewhere, at the Mallorca Open, Anastasija Sevastova set up a final with Tatjana Maria. The Latvian third seed overcame Samantha Stosur while Maria beat teenager Sofia Kenin.