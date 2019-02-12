English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Strycova wins sole main-draw match in Qatar

By Opta
Barbora Strycova serves during the Qatar Open main-draw match against Fatma Al Nabhani
Barbora Strycova serves during the Qatar Open main-draw match against Fatma Al Nabhani

Doha, February 12: Barbora Strycova won the sole main-draw match at the Qatar Open on Monday, beating wildcard Fatma Al Nabhani in straight sets.

Strycova required just 64 minutes to see off the world number 406 6-1 6-1 and book her place in the second round on a rainy day in Doha.

The Omani was unable to hold serve once as Strycova advanced in routine fashion to set up a clash with seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova or Anna Blinkova.

Blinkova got past Sam Stosur 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-4 despite 14 double faults in her qualifying match, while Ajla Tomljanovic and Karolina Muchova also booked a place in the main draw and will face Julia Goerges (9) and Caroline Wozniacki (6) respectively.

Alison Riske and Polona Hercog suffered defeats but advanced as lucky losers.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue