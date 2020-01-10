Tennis
Qatar Open: Bopanna, Koolhof win doubles title

By
Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof
The victory improves Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof's impressive individual records at the start of ATP Tour seasons. Images: Vinod Divakaran

Bengaluru/Doha, January 10: India's Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof won the Qatar ExxonMobil Open doubles title on Friday (January 10), defeating the British/Mexican duo off Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the rescheduled final at the hard courts of Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

In their first event as a pairing, Bopanna and Koolhof won five straight points from 4-4 in the match tie-break before taking the title on their third championship point.

Two matches in a day

Two matches in a day

Earlier in the day, the third seeds defeated second seeded Finnish-Croatian pair of Henri Kontinen/ Franko Skugor 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final of the &dollar;1,465,260 prize-money tournament in Qatar's capital city.

Most of the matches were rescheduled due to an unexpected downpour in the Middle East country.

Good start

Good start

It's nice when you get that success immediately," Bopanna told ATP website.

"I'm really happy that I got this opportunity to come to Doha to play for the very first time. I've always played in India. When Wes was available, especially after such a successful 2019, it was a nice opportunity for me to play with him. It's good to start off the year with a title," Bopanna added.

Holiday time!

Holiday time!

"Last year, I won in Brisbane and three years ago I won in the second week in Sydney," said Koolhof.

"I'm always starting off the season well, so I think it's time for holidays again," Koolhof added.

Impressive record

Impressive record

The victory improves Bopanna and Koolhof's impressive individual records at the start of ATP World Tour seasons.

This is third time in four years that both players have claimed titles in the opening weeks of the season, having previously accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2019.

(Source: ATP Media)

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 22:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

