Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek crowned champion

With the victory at the Qatari capital, Poalnd's Swiatek improved her WTA head-to-head record to 3-2.

The 20-year-old had has won the last two matches which took place last year at Roland Garros and the US Open and now has made it three from as many games.

WTA 1000 event

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open and Dubai Duty Free Championships alternate between WTA 1000 and WTA 500 levels each year. With Doha holding the WTA 500 designation last season, this year it is a WTA 1000.

The first WTA 1000 event of the year which featured a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw has brought the creme de la creme of WTA Tour to the Qatari capital.

The main top 10 players missing from the Doha field are world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who opted to skip the Middle East swing, and No.4 Karolina Pliskova, who is still recovering from an ongoing hand injury that has delayed her start to the season.

(With inputs from WTA)