Qatar Open: It's Kontaveit vs Swiatek in Doha final

By
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit is on a nine-match winning run. Image: Vinod Divakaran

Bengaluru/Doha, February 26: An all-top 10 championship match will take place on Saturday (February 26) when Estonia's Anett Kontaveit takes on Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Their head-to-head is level at 2-2, but Swiatek has won the last two matches which took place last year at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Seventh seed Swiatek notched a breakthrough win over one of her toughest opponents at the hard-courts of Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Friday (February 25) evening, defeating sixth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals while Kontaveit sailed past Latvia's former French Open champion and 15th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4 in the other last-four enounter.

Qatar Open: Swiatek sends top seed Sabalenka packingQatar Open: Swiatek sends top seed Sabalenka packing

On Saturday in Doha, 2020 Roland Garros champion Swiatek will be going for her fourth career WTA singles title while Kontaveit seeks her seventh as curtains will come down on the season's first WTA 1000 event in the Qatari capital.

The Doha final is a stellar match-up, featuring the WTA's longest current win streak (nine straight matches by Kontaveit) and some big-tournament play from Swiatek - the only player to reach the semifinals at the two most important events of 2022 so far.

Kontaveit has nine consecutive wins and going back to the beginning of the 2021 season has more WTA victories, 60, than anyone

The 26-year-old has also reached seven finals in the past dozen events she has played.

"I'm very happy that we managed to keep this consistent level up," Kontaveit said in her on-court interview after beating Ostapenko. "Really happy to be doing well at these big tournaments, playing against the best players in the world, having a good time on court and I think that's the thing I'm most happy about."

Gauff, Pegula lift doubles title

Meanwhile, the all-American pairing of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula had a superb week in Doha as the unseeded duo took the doubles title with a 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 (super tie-breaker) victory over third seeds Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Gauff and Pegula staged a comeback win in an hour and 40 minutes to claim the title at the WTA 1000 event, ending the seven-match winning streak of Kudermetova and Mertens, who won the Dubai title last week.

(With WTA inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:13 [IST]
