Kecmanovic into Qatar Open semi-finals as rain interrupts play on January 9

By Patric Ridge
Miomir Kecmanovic

Doha, January 10: Miomir Kecmanovic's fine start to 2020 continued before rain stopped play at the Qatar Open in Doha.

Having defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round, Kecmanovic – who enjoyed a run to the semis at the Next Gen ATP Finals last year – cruised past Marton Fucsovics in 56 minutes on Thursday (January 9).

Kecmanovic's 6-2 6-0 triumph puts him into the last four, though he will not find out his fellow semi-finalists until Friday (January 10) after the rain arrived.

Kecmanovic will face either Andrey Rublev or Pierre-Hugues Herbert, while Corentin Moutet faces Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka goes up against Aljaz Bedene.

Herbert and Rublev were locked at 1-1 in the opening set when rain stopped play.

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
